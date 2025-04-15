Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.09. 43,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 185,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Noah in a report on Friday, March 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $89.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Noah by 1,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

