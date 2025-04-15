Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.4% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $750.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,047.65. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

