NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $15.65. 2,003,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,171,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

