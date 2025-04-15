Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $37.90. Approximately 2,911,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,765,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,181.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 60,330 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $14,199,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

