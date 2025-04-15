OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 89.4% annually over the last three years.

OFS Credit Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OCCIN opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

