Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,034,994 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $120,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 158.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

