Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,724 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Onsemi in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.46.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

