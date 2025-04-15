Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 13,745 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

