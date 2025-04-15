Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 58,501 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 278,307 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.45%.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

