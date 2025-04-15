Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 7,560 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,223 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $4,036,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.92.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

