Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,205,281 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,205,281 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 3.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.09% of Salesforce worth $286,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,383,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,776,000. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.76.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

CRM opened at $254.04 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.55. The firm has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $235,254.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,694.92. This represents a 36.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $298,055.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,090. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

