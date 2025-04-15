Operose Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.