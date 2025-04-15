Operose Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $471.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.14.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

