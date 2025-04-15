Operose Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after acquiring an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 193,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

QCOM opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,953.95. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

