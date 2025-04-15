Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,774,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,431 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,025,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after acquiring an additional 174,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

