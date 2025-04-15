Operose Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $356.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.67. The stock has a market cap of $354.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

