Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625,694 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.87% of Option Care Health worth $113,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OPCH opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

