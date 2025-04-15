Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

