Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,400 shares, a growth of 1,595.5% from the March 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,104.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OROVF stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

