Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ORLA opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,105.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Orla Mining by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,578,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Orla Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,475,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,944,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

