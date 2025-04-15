Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.13% of Otter Tail worth $34,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

