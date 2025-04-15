Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, CRH, RH, and Affirm are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily in the outdoor recreation and lifestyle sectors, including manufacturers and retailers of camping gear, sports equipment, apparel, and related products. Investors in outdoor stocks typically seek exposure to consumer trends in leisure and environmental sustainability as these companies benefit from growing interest in outdoor activities and healthy lifestyles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.27. 14,310,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,647,117. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $755.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,320,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,419. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $223.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,939. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $68.91. 3,183,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.04. 2,277,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,261. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,468. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.36 and its 200 day moving average is $339.84. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 3.68. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

See Also