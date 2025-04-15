Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 122.86 ($1.62). 76,032,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 10,559,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.53).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.72) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.32.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider John O’Higgins bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £74,690 ($98,483.65). Also, insider Kate Priestman purchased 17,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £19,853.12 ($26,177.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94,964 shares of company stock worth $9,484,318. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

