P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 81115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $370.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIII. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 550,925 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 1,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.