P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 81115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $370.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
