Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.91. 610,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,758,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $751.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 5.89.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tami Rosen sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $119,924.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,550 shares in the company, valued at $895,839. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 7,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $64,445.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at $806,792.55. This represents a 7.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $714,905 over the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

