Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on April 8th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,714,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,569,908. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a PE ratio of 505.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

