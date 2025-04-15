Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 536.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Palomar by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Palomar by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $29,457.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,437.08. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $37,726.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,352.99. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,422. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock opened at $150.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.