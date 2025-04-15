Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of PZZA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. 235,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,984. The stock has a market cap of $997.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Papa Johns International by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

