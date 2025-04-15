Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the March 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,751,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 648,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 57.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares during the period. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 207,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,258. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.92. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.