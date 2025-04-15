Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBKGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 45.58%.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

PNBK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 120,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,670. Patriot National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patriot National Bancorp news, President Steven Sugarman purchased 7,019,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,264,983.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 7,019,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,983.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Earnings History for Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

