PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PAX Global Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PXGYF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.59. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,055. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. PAX Global Technology has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PAX Global Technology
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.