PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PAX Global Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PXGYF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.59. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,055. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. PAX Global Technology has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

