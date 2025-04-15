Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,521,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,044,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,458,000 after acquiring an additional 519,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,104,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,551,000 after acquiring an additional 208,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,299,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $158.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

