PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $62.34. 2,286,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,440,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $5,296,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 196.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.