PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Head-To-Head Contrast

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PEDEVCO and Diamondback Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $39.55 million 1.28 $260,000.00 $0.20 2.78 Diamondback Energy $11.02 billion 3.41 $3.14 billion $15.80 8.08

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. PEDEVCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 6.57% 1.58% 1.39% Diamondback Energy 33.64% 13.68% 7.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PEDEVCO and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diamondback Energy 0 2 19 2 3.00

PEDEVCO currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 192.79%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $208.17, indicating a potential upside of 63.09%. Given PEDEVCO’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats PEDEVCO on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

