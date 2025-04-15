PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,066 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.54% of PENN Entertainment worth $76,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $11,280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

