Penny Stocks To Research – April 15th

Mural Oncology, Applied Digital, Ostin Technology Group, MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting), and TMC the metals are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares typically issued by small companies, often trading for less than $5 per share. These stocks are considered high-risk due to their volatility, limited liquidity, and lower levels of regulatory scrutiny compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Mural Oncology (MURA)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Shares of Mural Oncology stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,886,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 5.28. Mural Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MURA

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,296,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,488,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $771.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Ostin Technology Group (OST)

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 87,954,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Ostin Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OST

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

NASDAQ:LIFW traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,948. MSP Recovery has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

LIFW stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,948. MSP Recovery has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (SNYR)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

SNYR traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 61,294,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Synergy CHC Corp. has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNYR

TMC the metals (TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

TMC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 37,787,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,635. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMC

Featured Articles