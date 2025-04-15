Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.19 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 233.20 ($3.07). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 230.20 ($3.04), with a volume of 48,826 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.76) to GBX 316 ($4.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Personal Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.66. The company has a market cap of £71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 EPS for the current year.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Maria Darby-Walker acquired 2,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £4,999.66 ($6,592.38). Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

Featured Articles

