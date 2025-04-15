Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.