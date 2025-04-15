Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.20, but opened at $89.50. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $95.72, with a volume of 65,015 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.