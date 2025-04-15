Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MAV stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

