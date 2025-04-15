Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Director Vernon Lobo Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Lobo bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

CVE:PVT opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98. Pivotree Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

