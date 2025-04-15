Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Director Vernon Lobo Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Lobo bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.
Pivotree Stock Performance
CVE:PVT opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98. Pivotree Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$26.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.22.
Pivotree Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.