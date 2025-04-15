Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading 5.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 1,158,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,479,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after buying an additional 397,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,076 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,234 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

