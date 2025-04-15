Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on POR

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.