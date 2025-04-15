Presearch Price Reaches $0.0049 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $20,190.57 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Presearch has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

