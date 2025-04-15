Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.48 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 33.31 ($0.44). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45), with a volume of 42,486 shares traded.

Pressure Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.37. The stock has a market cap of £12.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pressure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pressure Technologies plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom, the Pressure Technologies Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-integrity, safety-critical components and systems serving global supply chains in oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and hydrogen energy markets. The Group has two divisions, Chesterfield Special Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.