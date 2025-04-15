Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

PRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

