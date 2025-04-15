PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Issues Earnings Results

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 27.73%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PNRG traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.97. The stock has a market cap of $322.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.04.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $236,997.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,168,677.66. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,695,135.33. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

