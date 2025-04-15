Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,552.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

