Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $107.54 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Prom has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $107.54 million and $4.37 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00006874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00026324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.72041375 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $4,303,170.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

