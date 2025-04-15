Promising Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 14th

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, RTX, TransDigm Group, Zscaler, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are publicly traded equity shares in companies that provide air transportation services for passengers, cargo, or mail. Their performance is influenced by factors such as economic cycles, fuel prices, regulatory environments, and overall travel demand, making them sensitive to both industry-specific and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. 23,872,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,507,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.36. 2,925,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,947,572. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,561. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $12.09 on Monday, reaching $1,325.18. 94,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,118. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,335.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.45. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.06. The company had a trading volume of 617,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,484. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average is $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -788.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,374. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

